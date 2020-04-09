Stocks stay in the green, oil dips

Stocks pare gains even as the Fed slows the pace of its Treasury purchases to $30B per day from $50B.
Earlier, the Fed announced plans to inject a $2.3T round of liquidity to ensure credit keeps flowing and OPEC+ reportedly reached a production cut deal, though details are lacking.
The Dow and S&P 500 each climb 1.5% and the Nasdaq rises 0.7%. Financials (+5.4%) and real estate (+4.5%) lead S&P 500 sectors, while information technology (+0.5%) and health care (+0.7%) lag the broader market.
May WTI, up 12% at 1:10 PM, turns negative, slipping 2.8% to $24.38 per barrel.
Treasurys climb, pushing the 10-year yield down 4 basis points to 0.73%.
Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx 600 ends the session up 1.6%, the FTSE 100 rose 2.9%, and the DAX gained 2.2%.