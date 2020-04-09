Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is in a better position than most when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, MoffettNathanson says in reiterating its Buy rating.

There's still uncertainty how the crisis will affect various material elements of the cableco's business, Craig Moffett says. But "it's good to be cable," he notes pointing to a correct view of cable as defensive.

And Charter is the biggest pure-play operator, making it perhaps most defensive among peers.

Broadband ARPU and margins will improve amid cord-cutting as well as speed upgrades. Still, broadband sub growth and new service installs will surely slow.

He's got a price target of $574, implying 24% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish overall, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. Charter's Quant Rating is Very Bullish.