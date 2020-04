The count of active U.S. drilling rigs in the U.S. plummets by 62 to 602, after plunging by 108 rigs over the previous two weeks, Baker Hughes says in its latest weekly survey.

U.S. oil rigs fell 58 to 504, the lowest since December 2016, while gas rigs dropped 4 to 96 and 2 rigs are classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin fell by another 35 to 316 after shedding 54 during the prior two weeks.

