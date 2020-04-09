UK PM Johnson out of intensive care

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of intensive care, the government says.

He's remaining in the hospital, though, returning to the regular ward, where he'll receive "close monitoring" and is reportedly in "extremely good spirits."

Johnson was moved into intensive care on Monday, just a day after being admitted to London's St. Thomas Hospital with COVID-19.

2:35 p.m.: The pound is up 0.7% against the dollar. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB) is up 0.8% .

