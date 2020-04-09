Concho Resources (CXO -5% ) says it and other oil and gas producers in the Permian Basin already are shutting some output in response to the collapse in crude prices.

"Concho, as well as other operators in the Permian Basin, have begun shutting in uneconomic production in rapid response to the recent market shift," the company says in a letter to the Texas Railroad Commission, adding that "commodity prices will respond accordingly" when the market moves toward equilibrium.

Concho also says it is not in favor of state-imposed quotas, joining the likes of Exxon and Occidental.