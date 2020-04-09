Traders are selling the news in oil (CL1:COM), sending black gold plunging from a double-digit gain not long ago to an 8% decline at current pixel time. USO -8.5%

The big reversal comes following this afternoon's report of an oil production reduction agreement by OPEC+. Early rumors said the agreement could be for as high as 20M barrels/day, then 10M. The official announcement, however was just for a cut of 8.5M barrels.

The Energy Select SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) - up more than 3% earlier - is now down 2.7% .