Newmont Mining (NEM +11% ) matches gold futures in soaring to seven-and-a-half-year highs, helped by a declining dollar following the Federal Reserve's aggressive new lending plan.

J.P. Morgan initiates coverage of Newmont with an Overweight rating and $61 price target, calling the miner a "rare find" in an industry that can often struggle to replace reserves.

Newmont "should generate strong free cash flows at current gold prices and still fund its healthy dividend (2% yield), sustaining [capital expenditures] and development capex even at $1,200/oz. gold (vs. $1,650 currently)," JPM analyst Tyler Langton writes.

June Comex gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) settled +4.1% to $1,752.80/oz., marking the highest most-active contract settlement since October 2012.

NEM's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.