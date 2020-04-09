Cinemark +11% amid AMC bankruptcy chatter

A decline in AMC (AMC -20.6% ) looks to be Cinemark's gain (CNK +11.2% ), as talk of the prospects of an AMC bankrupty throw Cinemark's relatively stronger liquidity into sharp relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AMC was down premarket and that decline has accelerated today, following a cut to Sell at MKM Partners, which expects "likely" bankruptcy after longstanding liquidity concerns.

B. Riley had upgraded Cinemark to Buy on Monday, not only on valuation but confidence in Cinemark's ability to control its cash flow, and to get through a zero-revenue period without "adverse liquidity events."