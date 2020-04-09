Snap (SNAP +2.2% ) has poached Peter Naylor, head of ad sales for Hulu (DIS +3% ), to take over Snapchat's business in U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Naylor will be VP Americas, reporting to Jeremi Gorman (formerly Amazon's head of ad sales before joining Snap).

He spent more than six years at Hulu after joining the streamer from NBCUniversal.

Hulu's ad sales team will now report to Rita Ferro, Disney's president of advertising sales, and Hulu and Disney's ad groups will work closely together heading into upfronts.