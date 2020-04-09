Deere (DE -0.4% ) says it plans to make 225K protective face shields at its Moline, Ill., plant to help meet the needs of health care workers battling the coronavirus outbreak across the U.S.

The first 25K face shields will be delivered to 16 U.S. Deere factories in eight states for local distribution as well as its Deere-Hitachi factory.

The company says it has ordered materials and supplies to produce an additional 200K face shields for critical need locations nationwide.

Deere's Moline factory normally manufactures planting equipment and precision ag solutions.