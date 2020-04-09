Uber (NYSE:UBER) will ship half a million masks to U.S. drivers operating in hard-hit coronavirus outbreak areas.

The initial order will come from a Chinese company that usually makes electronics but is now producing masks.

Uber says it will source masks from all over the world towards its goal of supplying "tens of millions" of masks to its global drivers and delivery people.

Last month, Uber announced compensation details for drivers diagnosed with the virus or placed under quarantine.

The company also successfully lobbied to have gig workers covered by the unemployment insurance in the stimulus bill.