The company recently froze pay and pulled its 2020 outlook, but promised to keep its $1.03 per share dividend in place, at least for now. Earlier this week, it raised $2B in a longer-term borrowing deal.

According to the story, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is now seeking to borrow $3B (and perhaps as much as $5B) in a 9-month revolver, with Citi leading the deal. The company currently has about $10.5B in revolving facilities.

Pricing looks to be around Libor plus 125 points, with undrawn fees of 30 bps, and upfront fees of 20 bps.