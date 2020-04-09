Mercury Insurance (NYSE:MCY) follows Allstate and Berkshire Hathaway's Geico in giving back 15% of monthly auto insurance premiums to its customers in April and May and the stay-at-home orders in many states and cities has cut down on driving and resulted in fewer accidents and claims.

Subject to regulatory approval, the company will automatically credit customers' accounts. The program applies to personal auto policyholders in the 11 states in which the company operates.

