Impac Mortgage Holdings (NYSEMKT:IMH) extends the term of convertible promissory notes due May 8, 2020 by six months and reduces the notes' interest rate to 7.0% from 7.5% per year under a term sheet with noteholders.

Once the notes are amended and restated, the noteholders will be issued five-year warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 212,649 shares of the company’s common stock at an exercise price equal to 120% of the 20-day weighted average trading price its common stock as of the last business day prior to the date of issuance.