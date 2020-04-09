Stocks score gains after Fed throws kitchen sink at economy

Stocks ended higher but off their best levels, after the Fed announced $2.3T in loans to aid the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, overshadowing a record 6.6M in jobless claims.

S&P 500 +1.4% , Dow +1.2% , Nasdaq +0.7% .

Stocks lost ground following an OPEC+ deal on production cuts, which fell short of what markets were expecting.

As a result, WTI crude prices swung wildly throughout the day, rising as much as 13% and falling as much as 10% before settling -9.3% at $22.76/bbl.

For the holiday-shortened week, the S&P surged 12.1% for its biggest one-week gain since 1974, while the Dow rallied 12% and the Nasdaq jumped 10.6%.

"Many stocks were widely considered to be in oversold, and then you’ve got policy assistance that's in motion at the Fed and in fiscal policy," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "But we still find it difficult to get overly bullish when the duration of COVID-19 remains unknown."

Financials ( +5.3% ) topped today's sector leaderboard, with J.P. Morgan ( +9% ) leading the Dow higher.

On the flip side, the energy sector ( -0.9% ) surrendered strong early gains to finish in the red.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury fell 3 bps to 0.73%.