WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) -6.9% reports Q2 misses for the period ending February 29.

Sales dropped 31% in the Asia-Pacific region due to the coronavirus disruptions.

In March, WD-40 entered into an amended agreement to extend its revolving credit facility to 2025 and increase the commitment to $150M. The company then drew down an additional $80M, bringing the balance to $149M.

The company is suspending its buyback program and withdrawing its FY outlook, citing the pandemic-related uncertainties.

