El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) briefly fell as much as 1.3% before finishing flat after Sen. Bernie Sanders and two other lawmakers asked for an immediate FERC rehearing in relation to the utility's sale to a J.P. Morgan-linked investment fund.

Sanders and Senators Markey and Merkley asked for a rehearing after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted conditional approval for the transaction on March 30 and denied Sanders' request for an evidentiary hearing.

"We disagree with FERC's decision not to examine the issue of whether the [Infrastructure Investments Fund] companies are affiliated with J.P. Morgan and respectfully request an immediate rehearing on this issue," the lawmakers wrote.