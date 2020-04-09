Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) boosted revenues and profits amid ongoing customer growth in fiscal Q2 earnings, and as with many companies withdrew guidance and buybacks.

Revenues grew 3.7%, to C$1.36B, and adjusted EBITDA rose 9.5%, to C$600M (2% growth after removing an impact from IFRS 16).

Net income rose 8.4% to C$167M.

In operations, the company added about 54,000 net postpaid customers (wireless subscriber base to almost 1.8M customers). Average billings per user rose 6.8%, and average revenue per user rose 3.1%.

Postpaid churn increased marginally to 1.57% amid aggressive competitive offers in December.

Consumer Internet net adds grew by 6,100.

The company withdrew its previous guidance amid COVID-19 uncertainty. It's now saying in fiscal 2020 it expects to deliver adjusted EBITDA growth, and free cash flow is expected to be substantially in line with previous guidance, "which is supportive of our current dividend levels."

It's also suspending any additional buybacks under its NCIB.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

