CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) names Douglas D. Rubenstein to succeed Willis J. Potts, Jr., as chairman at the June 24, 2020 annual stockholder meeting.

Potts and independent director Donald S. Moss are retiring after serving on the board since 2006.

Tim E. Bentsen and James M. DeCosmo join the board, effective immediately. Bentsen is a former audit partner and practice leader of KPMG LLP; DeCosmo was president and CEO of Forestar Group from 2006 to 2015.

Rubenstein is chief operating officer of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, a private, full-service broker-dealer and joined the CatchMark board in 2013.