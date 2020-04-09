Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) saw its DPP COVID-19 serological point-of-care test for the detection of IgM and IgG antibodies selected by Stony Brook Medicine to recruit coronavirus survivors.

Shares rose 5% post-market as the study is designed to determine if the plasma from survivors can help treat those hospitalized.

Javan Esfandiari, Executive Vice President and Chief Science & Technology Officer said, “Our patented technology uses one of two analyzers produced by Chembio, known as MR1 and MR2, to read the test results for both IgM and IgG antibodies from finger stick blood in 15 minutes and gives a numerical result related to the amount of antibody in the sample.”

This development follows the early April announcement that the co. had launched the test, sending shares soaring.