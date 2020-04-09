General Electric (NYSE:GE) closed -2.2% , reversing earlier gains of as much as 3.3% after the company said Q1 EPS likely would come in "materially below" previous guidance because of the coronavirus, but free cash flow would finish "near" expectations.

CFRA analyst Colin Scarola followed the disclosure by downgrading GE to Hold from Buy and chopping his stock price target in half to $7 from $14.

"Previously we thought GE's long-term earnings power would increase with deleveraging, but we now see significant risk that Biopharma sale proceeds earmarked for debt reduction will be diverted to backstop large operating losses in Aviation, Power and Renewable instead," Scarola wrote.

"Despite the cash burn we expect in 2020, our lower rating is ultimately due to a highly uncertain outlook for GE's balance sheet and earning power in 2021 and beyond."

GE's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.