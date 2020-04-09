Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has begun building "incremental testing capacity" for the coronavirus.

The company assembled a team of employees ranging from research scientists to software engineers to work on the project.

The company hopes to start testing "soon" with a small number of frontline workers.

Key quote: "We are not sure how far we will get in the relevant timeframe, but we think it’s worth trying, and we stand ready to share anything we learn with others."

Coronavirus-related safety concerns have led to several Amazon worker strikes in recent weeks.

