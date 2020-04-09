Intelsat (NYSE:I) has withdrawn its previously announced guidance for the fiscal year (and subsequent years), it says in a filing, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's also delaying its 10-Q report, it says in a filing. There it's relying on the SEC's March 25 order granting exemptions around reporting and proxy delivery requirements.

"In particular, COVID-19 has caused limited access to the Company’s facilities and disrupted its normal interactions with its accounting personnel, legal advisors, auditors and others involved in the preparation of the First Quarter 10-Q," it says.

It still expects to file the report no later than June 25, 45 days after the original filing deadline of May 11, at which time the SEC will deem it timely filed.