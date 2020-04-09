Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is seeking U.S. government financial aid for the oil industry even as it urges Texas regulators not to interfere with market forces, Bloomberg reports.

Employees reportedly are being urged to send a pre-written wish list to members of Congress asking for "liquidity to the energy industry through this period of unprecedented demand destruction and unsustainable pricing until normal economic conditions return."

The letters are going out even as Occidental has appealed to the Texas Railroad Commission to reject state-mandated production cuts.

"It is Occidental's position that the surge in the supply of oil coupled with the decline in oil demand will resolve itself without state regulatory interference," the company told the Railroad Commission, saying mandated cuts would be "extremely short-sighted" and interfere with contractual obligations.

The commission is set to hold a meeting next week to consider what would be the state's first production curtailments in nearly half a century.