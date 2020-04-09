North American power markets will see disruptions lasting 18 months or more due to the coronavirus and the economic impacts of a shuttered economy, Utility Dive reports, citing a new analysis from Wood Mackenzie.

U.S. power markets are "ntering uncharted territory," Wood Mackenzie says, adding its baseline view "yields lower power demand and power prices across North American power markets."

Demand has fallen in all markets as stay-at-home orders have closed businesses, and loads have declined 5%-15% with significant regional variation, the Rocky Mountain Institute says.

Weak demand for fossil fuel generators could lead to more coal retirements, RMI says, although it also may slow investment in energy efficiency and clean energy projects.

