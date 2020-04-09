McClatchy (NYSEMKT:MNI) is furloughing more than 115 employees as well as laying off four executives, and reducing others' pay in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The furloughs amount to a cut of 4.4% of the workforce. It will mostly hit the advertising department, while the editorial department will be spared, McClatchy's Kristin Roberts tells CNN.

"Everybody in the local news business and in the news business at large has seen their revenue pressured by the impact of the coronavirus," she says. "We have worked very carefully and quite precisely and that's allowed us to insulate our news team from these cost reductions."

CEO Craig Forman will take a 50% pay cut, and five other execs will take 15% pay cuts.