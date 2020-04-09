Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) says it is furloughing ~2,500 production and maintenance workers from its Chattanooga, Tenn., assembly plant as it stops production because of the coronavirus.

The employees have been unable to work following the factory's production suspension, which began on March 21.

The company expects the furloughs, which begin on April 11, will last no more than four weeks.

VW joins other foreign automakers, including Honda, Nissan Motor and BMW, in together furloughing tens of thousands of U.S. workers this week.