Mexico not on board with OPEC+ production cut plan; deal under threat
Apr. 09, 2020 10:57 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Today's oil production agreement in principle between Saudi Arabia and Russia could be in trouble after Mexico refused to participate in the cutbacks and left the OPEC+ meeting without approving the deal.
- Mexico's Energy Secretary says her country could reduce output by 100K bbl/day, not the 400K bbl/day proposed by the group.
- The group will not cut production without Mexico's participation and does not plan to meet again on Friday, instead focusing on talks at the G-20 gathering also scheduled that day, Bloomberg reports, citing an unnamed delegate.
- In any case, oil markets were not impressed with the plan, as evidenced by today's big reversal in crude prices as details began to emerge; WTI crude settled -9.3% at $22.76/bbl after soaring as much as 13% (CL1:COM).
- A 10M bbl/day cut is "far lower than what the market needs," said Rystad Energy head of oil markets Bjornar Tonhaugen. "And even that seems to be of a fragile nature, as OPEC+ producers appear to struggle to agree, dragging negotiations longer than expected."
- "Today's 'deal' did not bring much clarity so far and looks more like an invitation to the G20 energy ministers to agree on a 5M bbl/day cut tomorrow which would bring the overall cut in oil output to 15m bbl/day," according to Vontobel Asset Management's Michel Salden.
- "OPEC+ seems to disappoint the market more often than not," said John Kilduff, partner at the Again Capital hedge fund. "They needed to move mountains here and they maybe moved a hill."
