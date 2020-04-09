FLIR Systems double downgraded at Goldman on disappointing growth
Apr. 09, 2020 1:20 PM ETTeledyne FLIR, LLC (FLIR)FLIRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- FLIR Systems (FLIR -1.0%) is cut two notches to Sell from Buy at Goldman Sachs, as analyst Noah Poponak says the company has disappointed on revenue growth, margins and returns on capital, which he believes will continue in the medium term.
- Estimates for FLIR likely will continue to move lower from its commercial businesses, even though the stock now trades in-line with high quality defense companies from a valuation perspective, Poponak says.
- FLIR shares are up 21% vs. the S&P 500's 37% gain since January 2016, when Goldman upgraded the stock to Buy.
- FLIR's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Bearish.