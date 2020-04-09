Aluminum (LMAHDS03:COM) rose from a four-year low and copper posted its biggest weekly gain in more than a year, as investors weigh how quickly China's economy will recover and how long the coronavirus crisis will persist.

LME aluminum rose as much as 1.3% before settling at $1,479.50/ton for a 1% gain after closing Wednesday at $1,465.50, lowest since January 2016.

Aluminum prices have been collapsing and excess inventories are rising fast, but the market is not yet facing the crisis that ravaged the industry in 2008, Bloomberg reports.

Of all base metals, analysts think aluminum likely will be hurt the most by the coronavirus, as orders from automakers grind to a halt and supply remains stuck at high levels.

Potentially relevant tickers include AA, CENX, KALU, CSTM, ACH

ETFs: JJUB, JJU