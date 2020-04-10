Universal Studios (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has extended the closure of its theme parks to May 31, the Los Angeles Times says.

That comes as observers noted the original reopen date, April 19, was inching closer without word from the company.

It's the second extension after the parks (in Hollywood and Orlando, Fla.) originally closed March 14. They were to remain closed until the end of March, before an extension to April 19.

Rival Disney's California and Florida parks are now closed until further notice.

Most all workers at Universal's parks will be paid 80% salary and adjust work schedules starting April 20.

A small group will work their regular schedule and receive 100%, but all part-time hourly workers will be furloughed on May 3.