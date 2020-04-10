Due to uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic, Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) withdrew its FY2020 guidance, suspended share repurchase activity and decreased remaining capital spend for by over 50%.

The company also reduced costs in stores and supply chain to reflect volume declines and deferred certain marketing expenses.

Quarter to date comparable store sales for the twelve weeks ended March 21, 2020 were down 180 bps to 3.2% Y/Y due to negative impact of Covid-19.

Revolving credit facility of $1B (of which $500M drawn) may be increased to $1.25B and with cash on hand, the remaining capacity under the company’s revolving credit facility brings total liquidity to $1.24B.

Previously: Advance Auto Parts bolsters cash position (March 20)