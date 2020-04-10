Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) has priced $150M re-opening of its additional 4.350% notes due April 15, 2030 due to investor demand at 99.878% of their face value plus accrued and unpaid interest from April 9, 2020 through, but excluding, the date of delivery of such notes, with an effective yield of 4.365%.

The additional notes will be issued by Brookfield Finance Inc., an indirect 100% owned subsidiary of Brookfield, and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Brookfield.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The re-opening is expected to close on or about April 14, 2020.

