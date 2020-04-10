Due to investor demand, Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) has priced an additional $150M 4.350% senior notes due 2030 at 99.878% of its face value plus accrued and unpaid interest from the notes issue date of April 9.

$150M senior notes add to the existing $600M senior notes due 2030, aggregating total series notes to $750M.

Brookfield Finance, an indirect 100% owned subsidiary of Brookfield has issued notes, while Brookfield has fully and unconditionally guaranteed the notes.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is April 14, 2020.

Previously: Brookfield Asset Management prices $600M of 2030 notes (April 7)