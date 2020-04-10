Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) holds back the plan to create a new assembly line for A321 airliner in Toulouse, France amid coronavirus outbreak, reports Reuters.

The company announced a new plant line in Toulouse, France as Germany plant was unable to cater A321 record demand due to complexity involved and accommodate extra hours involved in the making of the jet.

The company planned to convert the A380 production plant in Toulouse, as the plant is winding down, however, due to financial pressures the company had to hold back the production of A321.

“Our plans for an A321 line in Toulouse are paused, on hold,” an Airbus spokesman confirmed.

“When we see rates going up again, we will reconnect to the plans.” Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told reporters this week that Airbus would “hibernate” new investments to save cash.