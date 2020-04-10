Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) is taking steps to revive assembly of its corporate business jets, planning to bring some employees back to its Toronto plant on Monday for pre-flight activities to support the resumption of operations there on April 27.

The Toronto plant assembles Bombardier's flagship large-cabin business jets, such as its Global 7500, which is then completed at a company facility in Montreal.

It is not clear when the Montreal facilities could be restarted, as Quebec extended the closure of non-essential businesses in the province until May 4.

Business jet deliveries are expected to fall sharply this year as the coronavirus disrupts global travel; an aviation analyst for Ascend by Cirium is forecasting a 25%-50% decline in all new business jet deliveries for 2020, depending on the duration of the pandemic.