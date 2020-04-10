Nissan restructuring eyes cut of 1M cars to annual sales target - Reuters

Apr. 10, 2020 8:22 AM ETNissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) management is convinced the struggling company must become much smaller, and a restructuring plan due out next month may assume a cut of 1M cars/year to its sales target, Reuters reports, citing senior company sources.
  • Nissan's plans for restructuring through to March 2023 reportedly could be based on the assumption that it would only be able to return to annual sales of 5M cars by then, compared to a goal of 6M cars outlined in July by then-CEO Hiroto Saikawa, who already had pulled back from ~8M targeted under ousted leader Carlos Ghosn.
  • Even before the spread of the coronavirus, Nissan's sales and profits had been slumping and it was burning through cash, forcing it to ease off Ghosn's aggressive expansion plan, but the pandemic has added urgency to downsizing efforts.
