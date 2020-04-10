Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is now producing all the Model 3s it sells in China locally after starting sales of two more versions of the Shanghai-built EV, according to Reuters.

The automaker plans to start delivering in June a Long Range Model 3 priced at 339,050 yuan after subsidies with a driving range of 600 kilometers and deliver a Performance Model 3 priced at 419,900 yuan before subsidies next year. Both vehicles will be priced lower than the imported versions.

Tesla sold 10,160 vehicle in China during March to set a monthly record in a market that was down 41% Y/Y overall for the month.

Shares of Tesla are up 37% YTD.