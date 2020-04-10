Airlines could receive details this weekend about terms of the government payroll grants that could total $25B. Cargo carriers are also waiting to hear on $4B worth of grants.

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) are expected to haul in around 90% of the package, according to Reuters. Sources indicate that the Treasury Department received 275 applicants for the aviation grants.

Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that air fares in the U.S. fell 12.6% in March on a month-to-month comparison. Air fares were down 10.6% compared to a year ago on an unadjusted basis. The fare drop in April and May is expected to be much larger with booking demand obliterated amid the pandemic. What happens in June and the back half of the year is a very open-ended question.

BTS data

Related ETF: JETS

Related stocks: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), Mesa Airlines (NASDAQ:MESA).