In a unanimous opinion, an appeals court ruled in favor of all of Nevro's (NYSE:NVRO) asserted claims covering methods and systems for delivering spinal cord stimulation (SCS) therapy at high frequencies.

It reversed a lower court's ruling in favor of defendant Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) regarding indefiniteness (a patent is indefinite if its fails to inform, with reasonable certainty, about the scope of the invention).

NVRO sued BSX in 2016 for infringement, shortly after which the latter canceled its product launch plan and modified its SCS system to avoid infringing on said patents. In July 2018, it decided not to launch a high frequency product.