Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) inks an agreement with Samsung Biologics under which it will manufacture Vir's lead SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies VIR-7831 and VIR-7832.

The first engineering run should commence as early as October with commercial batches to follow in 2021.

Vir plans to launch a Phase 2 clinical trial within the next three-to-five months.

The deal is valued at ~$362M. The parties are still negotiating the fine points of the contract and expect to reach a final agreement before the end of July.