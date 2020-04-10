Enrollment is underway in an NIAID-funded Brazil-based Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:BCRX) broad-spectrum antiviral galidesivir in COVID-19 patients.

Efficacy measures include time to clinical improvement, time to hospital discharge, time to undetectable levels (as measured by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) in respiratory specimens) of SARS-CoV-2 and all-cause mortality.

Part 1 will involve 24 hospitalized adult patients with moderate-to-severe COVID-19. Three cohorts of eight participants will receive either IV galidesivir or placebo every 12 hours for seven days aimed at identifying the optimal regimen. Part 2 will enroll up to 42 patients who will be randomized to receive either IV galidesivir or placebo. All will be followed for mortality through day 56.

The company is also testing the adenosine nucleoside analog for the treatment of Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever.