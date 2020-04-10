China's National Medical Products Administration has accepted for review Astellas Pharma's (OTCPK:ALPMF) marketing application seeking approval to use Xospata (gilteritinib) to treat adults with FLT3 mutation-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a type of blood cancer with a poor prognosis.

Gilteritinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that kills leukemia cells by binding to the mutant FLT3 protein and blocking its activity.

It was approved in the U.S. and Japan in 2018, Europe and Canada in 2019 and Korea, Brazil and Australia this year.