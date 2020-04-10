Boeing (NYSE:BA) says it will deliver the first set of reusable 3D-printed face shields to support healthcare professionals working to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services accepted the initial shipment of 2.3K face shields this morning. FEMA will deliver the shields to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, which has been established as an alternate care site to treat patients with COVID-19.

Boeing is set to produce thousands more face shields per week, gradually increasing production output to meet the growing need for personal protective equipment in the U.S.

Source: Press Release