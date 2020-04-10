via WSJ

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and Evercore (NYSE:EVR) have been tapped by Boeing (NYSE:BA) to help it sift through various funding strategies - be it government or private options, or a combination of both.

While the feds have targeted about $17B of the recently rushed-through $2T stimulus to Boeing and its suppliers, that relief comes with conditions - reducing executive pay, limits on capital returns, retaining most workforce.

The hiring of Lazard and Evercore suggests Boeing is more interested in advice, rather than underwriters, at this time. Both boutique investment banks are well-versed in navigating their way through the halls of power in D.C. Evercore founder and Chairman Roger Altman, for instance, is an old hand from the Clinton Administration.