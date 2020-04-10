MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) comes to an agreement with counterparties holding a significant majority of its outstanding repurchase obligations.

Counterparties agreed to forbear from exercising any rights or remedies for 15 days.

Its repurchase financing arrangements were ~$9.5B as of March 20, 2020. Since then through April 9, the company reduced its indebtedness under such arrangements to ~$5.8B through the sales of certain assets and the payoff of the associated repurchase agreement obligations.

Participating counterparties to the forbearance agreement represent repurchase obligations of an aggregate of $4.8B, or 83%, of repurchase agreement obligations outstanding as of the date of the forbearance agreement.

It also believes that it has good working relationships with certain other counterparties that are not participating in the agreement, representing the remaining 17% of total repurchase obligations.

Under the agreement, MFA granted participating counterparties a security interest in company assets that were unencumbered prior to the forbearance agreement with an estimated market value of ~$1.3B.

MFA plans to continue to pursue asset sales and explore other potential transactions to reduce its obligations and raise cash.

In response to market conditions and to increase liquidity, MFA has sold residential mortgage assets generating proceeds of $3.5B, which were used to reduce the associated repurchase agreement obligations and reduced its overall exposure to unpaid margin calls by ~43%.

It also unwound all of its ~$4.1B of swap hedging transactions, which resulted in the recovery of approximately $33.0M of cash margin.

As of April 9, 2020, MFA had total cash balances of $423.4M and expects to net cash receipts of about $49.3M from certain sale transactions executed this week.

Through March 31, 2020, the MFA estimates that GAAP book value per common share has decreased approximately 35%-40% since Dec. 31, 2019, to $4.22-$4.58, and its cconomic book value per share has decreased ~45%-50% since Dec.31, 2019 $3.72-$4.09.