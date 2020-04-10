President Trump directs Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to expedite $16B of relief to American farmers, ranchers, and producers in the food supply chain, he said at the White House coronavirus task force briefing.

In New York, the number of new hospital admissions is being reduced substantially, suggesting "we're near the peak," he said. And nationwide the number of new cases is flattening.

"It looks like we're heading to a number substantially under 100,000" deaths, he said.

The U.S. has 473,093 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17,836 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

2:08 PM ET: The U.S. is working to scale up production of COVID-19 tests to the "tens of millions," Trump said.

Other countries are asking the U.S. about the tests and if they can get them. Trump said, "Very soon we'll make that possible."

2:14 PM: Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force response coordinator, said it's encouraging that "we can see for the first time in the U.S., we're starting to level" in the curve like Italy did a week ago.

2:18 PM: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it will be months, probably into the summer, before they start to see which of the potential COVID-19 treatments going into trials will be the most promising.

2:21 PM: The FDA has authorized two companies to produce machines to sterilize N95 masks, said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

2:29 PM: "Very soon we'll have an antibody test" that will indicate if a person has been exposed to the novel coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence said.

2:37 PM: Regarding the earlier announced agreement for U.S. to cut oil production "to help Mexico out", Mexico will "make it up to us at a later date," Trump said, adding that "it may take a different form."

2:45 PM: The U.S. has already made the 250 bbl/day production cuts agreed to with Mexico, Trump said.

2:50 PM: Trump said his economic advisers are focused on economic growth in Q3 and mostly Q4, which he thinks could see record growth.

This week's biggest stock market jump in more than 50 years reflects pent-up demand, he contends.

The government will be meeting with the airlines and Boeing (NYSE:BA) this weekend. "We can't let anything happen to Boeing," Trump said.

Later in the briefing, Trump said Boeing hasn't asked for aid yet but probably will (added at 3:25 PM).

Airline tickers: AAL, UAL, DAL, LUV, JBLU.

2:53 PM: He suggests fee cuts to credit card companies.

Related tickers: AXP, DFS, COF, SYF, JPM, C, BAC, ADS.

3:02 PM: Trump said he'll be looking at the potential for Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to develop contact tracing technology and its implications on individuals' freedoms.

3:09 PM: Trump will form an "opening our country" council and will announce who's on the council on Tuesday.

3:16 PM: He'd like to see aid to hospitals and states, infrastructure investment, and payroll tax moratorium in a fourth-phase stimulus bill.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

