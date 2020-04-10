The CEOs of Italian energy companies Eni (NYSE:E) and Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) likely will be reappointed to their posts next week when the government decides on roles at key state-controlled companies, Reuters reports, citing an unnamed senior government official.

Claudio Descalzi and Francesco Starace took over the leadership positions at Eni and Enel, respectively, in 2014 and both were reappointed in 2017.

Italy's main ruling party, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, has been critical of Descalzi because of his involvement in a trial in Italy for alleged corruption involving a 2011 oil deal in Nigeria.