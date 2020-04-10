Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it is conducting field trials of eight new methane detection technologies, including satellite and aerial surveillance monitoring, at nearly 1,000 sites in Texas and New Mexico to further reduce methane emissions.

The field tests are evaluating the effectiveness and scalability of technologies which in addition to satellites use drones, planes, helicopters, and ground-based mobile and fixed-position sensors.

Exxon says the trials already have detected methane leaks "that would otherwise not have been detected as efficiently or quickly under the current methods prescribed by regulations," adding that it will fix any leaks discovered during the field tests.

Exxon is one of several major oil companies that have bucked the Trump administration on methane regulations, asking the EPA to abandon plans to scrap Obama-era rules.