Some of State Street's biggest ETFs delay March rebalancing

Extreme global market volatility caused by the coronavirus pandemic is leading State Street (NYSE:STT) to put off quarterly rebalancing on some of its biggest ETFs until the summer, Bloomberg reports, citing a letter sent to specialist traders.

Among the almost 60 affected ETFs, is the $256B SPDR 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), which was due to be rebalanced last month.

Most of these funds will rebalance on June 19 after the market closes.

For the SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) and the SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) , the rebalancing will occur after trading on April 17; the SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF’s (NYSEARCA:GII) rebalancing is postponed until after the close on June 30.